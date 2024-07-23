SenesTech Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 25th (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, July 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

SenesTech Stock Down 24.2 %

SNES traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,917. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 181.46% and a negative net margin of 545.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($15.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SenesTech will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNES shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SenesTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned about 1.25% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

