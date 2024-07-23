Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SIGI

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.88. 132,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 2,400 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.