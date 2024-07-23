Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $1.40 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.600 EPS.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

STX stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.30. 3,765,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.54. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $109.63.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.