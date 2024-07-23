Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,998 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $11,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,325 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 487.2% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,354,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,143 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 589.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 876,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 749,207 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,995,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,990,000 after purchasing an additional 676,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 919.7% in the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 547,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 493,551 shares during the period.

FNDF traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $36.57.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

