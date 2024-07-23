Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Holdings Boosted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 78,622.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 202,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,859. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNDR. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.87.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

