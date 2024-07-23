Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $50.33. 318,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

