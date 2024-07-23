Saga (SAGA) Trading 1.5% Lower This Week

Saga (SAGA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Saga token can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00002314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Saga has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Saga has a market capitalization of $149.52 million and approximately $38.73 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Saga alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,021,534,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,860,266 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,021,429,367 with 97,821,719 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.51989493 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $31,128,106.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.