Safe Bulkers (SB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. 13,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,500. The company has a market capitalization of $594.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $6.33.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

