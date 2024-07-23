RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Cut by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.65.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

