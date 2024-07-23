RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in RTX by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 393,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 135,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,333,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,385,564. The stock has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

