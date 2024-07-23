Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Rollins has raised its dividend by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years. Rollins has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rollins to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Rollins Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ROL stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,016. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Rollins has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $50.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 over the last ninety days. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

