Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 1.5%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.82 and last traded at $61.12. 422,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,773,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Get Roku alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU

Roku Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.94. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,281 shares of company stock worth $1,567,805. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,386,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.