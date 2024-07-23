Rockport Wealth LLC Takes Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.31. 6,140,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,392,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.56. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

