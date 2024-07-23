Rockport Wealth LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT)

Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF Price Performance

NFLT remained flat at $22.47 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 21,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,481. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.1128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF Profile

The Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NFLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of bonds. The portfolio managers can invest in domestic, international and emerging market bonds, USD- or non-USD denominated, investment grade or high yield and in any sector.

