Rockport Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 9,258 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,481,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,331,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,932,000 after purchasing an additional 824,110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,670,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,777,000 after purchasing an additional 545,619 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,478,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,536,000 after purchasing an additional 653,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,266 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

CGDV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,648. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.