Rockport Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in DraftKings by 140.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.78. 4,491,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,973,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $55,279,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.