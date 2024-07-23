Rockport Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $159.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.67.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

