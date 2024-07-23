Rockport Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 590,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after buying an additional 206,537 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,098,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,143,000 after buying an additional 205,682 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 121,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 32,232 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGCP remained flat at $22.52 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,718. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $23.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.35.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

