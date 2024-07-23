Rockport Wealth LLC Invests $523,000 in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,033. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $27.05.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.