Rockport Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,102 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FI traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.22. 3,410,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.37. The company has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

