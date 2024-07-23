Rockport Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 11,804 Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,555,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 176,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 66,075 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 124.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 112,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 62,396 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

