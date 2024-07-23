Rockport Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. 22,992,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,861,613. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SOFI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

