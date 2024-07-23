Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Herc (NYSE:HRI)

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Get Herc alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HRI

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of HRI stock traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.44. 202,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.48. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.09. Herc has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herc will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,451 shares of company stock worth $5,092,946. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Herc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,288,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Herc by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,776,000 after buying an additional 169,886 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Herc by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 499,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,371,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.