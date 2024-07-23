RLI (NYSE:RLI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $139.57, but opened at $144.38. RLI shares last traded at $143.45, with a volume of 23,280 shares changing hands.

The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maren Capital LLC lifted its position in RLI by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 612,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,876,000 after buying an additional 107,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RLI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,817,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $52,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RLI by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 265,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,400,000 after buying an additional 33,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in RLI by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 231,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,802,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average is $142.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

