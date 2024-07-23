Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RITM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the second quarter valued at $645,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 10.5% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 28.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

