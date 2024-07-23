Richelieu Hardware Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th.

Richelieu Hardware Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:RCH opened at C$40.45 on Tuesday. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of C$37.39 and a 52-week high of C$48.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$481.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$481.90 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.7984425 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$118,000.20. In other news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$118,000.20. Also, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.71, for a total transaction of C$83,393.94. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $437,395. Company insiders own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

