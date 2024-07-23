Reviewing Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) and NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS)

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) and NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of NeurAxis shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of NeurAxis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Positron alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Positron and NeurAxis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Positron and NeurAxis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron $740,000.00 42.75 -$1.64 million N/A N/A NeurAxis $2.46 million 8.27 -$14.63 million ($3.73) -0.82

Positron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeurAxis.

Profitability

This table compares Positron and NeurAxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron -222.99% N/A -65.25% NeurAxis -633.10% N/A -926.02%

Summary

Positron beats NeurAxis on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Positron

(Get Free Report)

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

About NeurAxis

(Get Free Report)

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.