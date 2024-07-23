Reviewing Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) and YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH)

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) and YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Barrett Business Services and YY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrett Business Services 4.60% 26.58% 7.02% YY Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Barrett Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Barrett Business Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrett Business Services $1.07 billion 0.87 $50.61 million $1.82 19.41 YY Group $31.77 million 0.89 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Barrett Business Services and YY Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Barrett Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than YY Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Barrett Business Services and YY Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrett Business Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 YY Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus price target of $35.13, indicating a potential downside of 0.72%. Given Barrett Business Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Barrett Business Services is more favorable than YY Group.

Summary

Barrett Business Services beats YY Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce. The company provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignment, contract staffing, direct placement, and long-term or indefinite-term on-site management services. It serves electronics manufacturers, light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, restaurant franchises, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About YY Group

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services. The company also offers cleaning robots and machines to enhance cleaning performance by deploying them at designated premises. In addition, it provides YY Smart iClean App, which is a smart toilet central management platform. Further, the company offers manpower contracting services; employment agencies; general cleaning services; manpower outsourcing with information technology solution; management consulting; and employment placement and recruitment services. YY Group Holding Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

