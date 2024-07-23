Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROIC

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 1.0 %

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 606,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,297. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.