Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.38.
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
