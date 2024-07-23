Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at $379,294,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,554,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,696,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 14,146.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 947,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,076,000 after purchasing an additional 941,009 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,668,000.

NYSEARCA:DYNF remained flat at $47.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. 432,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,219. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

