Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in CVS Health by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,312,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,594,097. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

