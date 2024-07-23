Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 84.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 3,500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,608.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush purchased 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $80,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,852.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,608.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,204 shares of company stock valued at $625,336 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 172,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,621. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $171.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

