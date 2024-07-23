Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,717.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 29,249 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Finally, Client First Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 315,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,593. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

