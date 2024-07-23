Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 386.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 74,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 59,342 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $44.09. 2,866,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,509,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
