Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Buys 218 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,846. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.98 and its 200 day moving average is $123.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

