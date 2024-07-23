ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in ResMed by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ResMed by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at $95,422,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,137. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RMD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.20.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.63. 106,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,330. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.21 and its 200 day moving average is $194.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $229.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 29.49%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

