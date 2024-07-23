Request Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.15 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $112.28 million and $12.15 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009195 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,355.28 or 0.99996389 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000893 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011495 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00072835 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1145388 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,183,049.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

