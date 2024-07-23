Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Up to $129.58

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.58, but opened at $140.26. Repligen shares last traded at $134.70, with a volume of 175,195 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.08 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at $20,495,162.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 206.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 183.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

