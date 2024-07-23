Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.63.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Repay Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ RPAY opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. Repay has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.27.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.24 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
