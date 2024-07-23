Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. Repay has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.24 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

