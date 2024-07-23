Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.07

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.07 and last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 52749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

RNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Renasant from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $254.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 88,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

