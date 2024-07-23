Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
MARK opened at $0.12 on Friday. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
