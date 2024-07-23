Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

MARK opened at $0.12 on Friday. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Remark Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.47% of Remark worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

Featured Stories

