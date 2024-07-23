Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Acquired by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 192.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Relx by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 90.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:RELX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.71. 592,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,708. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

