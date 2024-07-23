Raymond James Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 15,106 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,177% compared to the typical daily volume of 461 put options.

Several research firms recently commented on RJF. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.89.

RJF traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.31. 659,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,057. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Raymond James by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 444,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 89,981 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

