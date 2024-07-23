Raymond James Raises Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$23.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CFP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canfor from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.83.

TSE CFP traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.90. The company had a trading volume of 237,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,315. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.18. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$13.41 and a twelve month high of C$22.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.70.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 0.4005401 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

