Raymond James Raises Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$23.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.36% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CFP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canfor from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.83.
Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 0.4005401 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.
