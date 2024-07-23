Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stake Raised by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Rambus were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,651,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,155,000 after acquiring an additional 275,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rambus by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,307,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,645,000 after purchasing an additional 132,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,756,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Rambus by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 939,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,081,000 after buying an additional 117,285 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RMBS traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $63.47. 220,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,365. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.30. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 16.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

