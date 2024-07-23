RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.04

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.04 and last traded at $65.49, with a volume of 510320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on RadNet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

RadNet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RadNet

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,196.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $91,545.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,945.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,196.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,730 shares of company stock worth $6,121,516. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RadNet by 774.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Articles

