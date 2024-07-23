Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.68

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.68 and last traded at $35.68, with a volume of 26644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RDN

Radian Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,027,720.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,210.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,027,720.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,210.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,660.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,792,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,565,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,012,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,552,000 after buying an additional 594,752 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $16,918,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6,836.0% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 585,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after buying an additional 577,439 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.