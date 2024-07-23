Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading 10.3% Higher

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

