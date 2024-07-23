Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50-9.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.46 billion. Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.800-9.000 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.7 %

DGX traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.82. 202,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.96 and its 200 day moving average is $134.33. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

