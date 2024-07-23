Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.60

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.60 or 0.00003951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $273.68 million and approximately $36.54 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.37 or 0.05264621 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00045392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00014536 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,244,869 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

